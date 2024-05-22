Ararat Mirzoyan sends condolences on death of Iranian president and foreign minister

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenia's Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan expressed condolences over the death of President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian as a result of the helicopter accident.

“As we learn the devastating news from Iran, including the tragic loss of life of my dear colleague and friend Amir-Abdollahian, I send my deepest condolences to government, the colleagues of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the friendly people of Iran. Sharing the sorrow, we wish strength in this dark time,” Mirzoyan noted in a post on X's microblog.