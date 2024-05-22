Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   22 May 2024

Security Council Secretary to visit on working visit to Qatar

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. On May 21, Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan will go on a working visit to Doha, the capital of Qatar, to participate in the World Security Forum.

