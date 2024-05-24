Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   24 May 2024

Armenian, Austrian foreign ministers discuss the course of the Armenian-Azerbaijani negotiations

Armenian, Austrian foreign ministers discuss the course of the Armenian-Azerbaijani negotiations

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS.  Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg has summarized the results of the meeting with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.

“Met my Armenian  colleague Ararat Mirzoyan on the margins of the CoE in Strasbourg.

Discussed bilateral & EU cooperation as well as the state of Armenia-Azerbaijan talks. Underlined that peace and stability would also unlock the economic potential of the whole region,’’ Schallenberg said in a post on X.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Digital-Card---250x295.jpg (26 KB)

12.png (9 KB)

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: contact@armenpress.am