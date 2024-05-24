Delegation from the German Bundestag to visit Armenia
YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. According to the order signed by the Speaker of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan, a delegation consisting of members of the Social-Democratic faction of the German Bundestag will arrive in the Republic of Armenia on May 20-22.
The delegation from Germany will be received by the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly Sargis Khandanyan.
