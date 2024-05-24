Alen Simonyan and Sahiba Gafarova met in Geneva

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. Within the framework of the first session of the Preparatory Committee of the Sixth World Conference of Speakers of Parliaments of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), on May 16, Armenian National Assembly Speaker Alen Simonyan met with Azerbaijan's Milli Mejlis Speaker Sahiba Gafarova through the mediation of the organization.

It is reported by Armenian National Assembly. No other details are provided.

Earlier it was reported from the National Assembly that, the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia, Alen Simonyan, and the Speaker of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis, Sahiba Gafarova, had a short conversation in Geneva. The main meeting of the speakers of the parliaments of the two countries is expected to take place in the evening.