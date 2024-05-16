Armenian Foreign Minister signs Oviedo Convention in Strasbourg

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. The working visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan to Strasbourg has commenced, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia said in a statement.

In the presence of the Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić, Minister Mirzoyan signed the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Dignity of the Human Being with regard to the Application of Biology and Medicine (Oviedo Convention).

Since joining the CoE, Armenia has signed and ratified 70 CoE conventions and joined 12 CoE partial agreements.

The Oviedo Convention on Human Rights and Biomedicine is the only international legal instrument that defines the principles for the protection of human rights in the field of medicine and biological medicine. Armenia is the 37th country to join the Convention.