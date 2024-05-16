Armenia to establish Embassy in Cyprus

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. The Republic of Armenia will establish an embassy in the Republic of Cyprus, the residence in Nicosia. The project was included in the package of non-reportable issues at the May 16 session of the government.

The justification for the project states that the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Cyprus accept each other as traditionally friendly countries.

“Over the past decades, Armenia and Cyprus have managed to develop strong interstate relations. There is currently a high-level political dialogue between the two countries and a multi-sectoral bilateral agenda. The consistent development of Armenian-Cypriot relations is marked by mutual visits of high-ranking officials, the creation of a broad legal framework, active political and economic dialogue between the two countries,” the mentioned the project.

It also states that currently the embassies of the two countries operate part-time: the Armenian Embassy in Cyprus in Athens, the Cypriot Embassy in Armenia in Moscow.

“On March 14, 2024, the Cypriot side in an official statement announced the decision of the Council of Ministers of Cyprus on February 27, 2024 to open a diplomatic mission (embassy) of Cyprus in Armenia, in Yerevan, pending the consent of the Armenian government. This was officially stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus during his official visit to Armenia on March 7.

The diplomatic presence in Cyprus will contribute to the further development of Armenian-Cypriot relations.

In the context of all this, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs considers the opening of the Armenian embassy in Cyprus expedient, which corresponds to the foreign policy and interests of the Republic of Armenia,” the justification says.