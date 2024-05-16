Putin arrives in China on state visit

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in the Chinese capital of Beijing on his first foreign visit after being re-elected and sworn in as Russia’s president, reports TASS agency.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Beijing’s Great Hall of the People: the talks were preceded by an official welcoming ceremony.

Putin and Xi Jinping started the negotiations with a small team. At the meeting, Chinese President stated that the relations between Russia and China have remained strong in the changing international situation and have become the standard of relations between great powers.

Vladimir Putin, in turn, stated that the relations between Russia and China are not conjunctural and are not directed against anyone. He noted that China is Russia's main partner in trade and economy.