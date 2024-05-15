Border delimitation between Armenia, Azerbaijan should become a key tool for learning peaceful coexistence - PM

YEREVAN, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. Armenia and Azerbaijan lack experience and knowledge of peaceful coexistence, said Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during the opening ceremony of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development's Board of Governors meeting in Yerevan.



According to the Prime Minister, living peacefully is not possible without learning how to do so.

"From the first days of independence, Armenia and Azerbaijan have been in conflict, and beyond political negotiations and principles of peace, there is an important prerequisite: learning to live peacefully, which is an extremely difficult process, because, as I repeat, neither we, nor Azerbaijan knows what it is, what it looks like.

"What you don't know brings uncertainties, concerns, tensions, which you understandably formulate and perceive based on your historical experience, which tells us that it is impossible.



This is where the necessity of learning arises because the historical experience of human history should have convinced humanity that space flight was impossible, and indeed it was impossible until humanity learned to fly into space. Now, space flight doesn't surprise anyone," said the Prime Minister.

According to him, in the case of Armenia and Azerbaijan, there is a need for tools to learn to live peacefully.



The Prime Minister noted that one of such tools is the Armenia -proposed 'Crossroads of Peace,' project.

According to Pashinyan, the border delimitation process between Armenia and Azerbaijan has started recently and should become one of the tools that will teach Armenia and Azerbaijan to live peacefully.