PM Pashinyan sends congratulatory message to the Prime Minister of Serbia

YEREVAN, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to the Prime Minister of the Republic of Serbia, Miloš Vučević, on the occasion of his election to the post.



According to the readout issued by the PM's office, the message reads as follows,



"I congratulate you on your election to the post of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Serbia, wishing you new achievements in this responsible position.



Armenia values friendly relations with Serbia based on mutual respect and trust.



I sincerely hope that with joint efforts we will be able to enrich the bilateral agenda with new initiatives and programs for the benefit of our countries and peoples."