The delegation led by Tigran Avinyan leaves for Paris

YEREVAN, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. The delegation led by Mayor Tigran Avinyan will be in Paris, Yerevan's partner city, from May 15 to 19, as reported by the Yerevan Municipality staff.

During the visit, the mayor of Yerevan will have meetings with his counterpart in Paris, Anne Hidalgo, and the president of the regional council of Île-de-France, Valérie Pécresse.

The members of the Yerevan delegation will also visit areas of urban and regional importance.