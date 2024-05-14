The Prime Minister expressed his wish for Armenia's EU Membership in 2024

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. The Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, has stated that he would like Armenia to join the European Union in 2024, stated Pashinyan during the “From the frontline: Armenia’s defence of democracy” held within the framework of the Copenhagen Democracy Summit.

The moderator of the discussion asked the Prime Minister in what year he would like to see Armenia join the EU.

"What year? This", said Prime Minister Pashinyan.