Armenia has made enormous progress in strengthening democratic institutions - Pashinyan

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, speaking at the Democracy Summit in Copenhagen while participating the topic “From the frontline: Armenia’s defense of democracy”, emphasized that after the non-violent velvet revolution that took place in Armenia, democracy in Armenia really became a reality.

“But what has changed for the citizens of Armenia with real democracy? Before the velvet revolution of 2018, massive election frauds were the usual companion of elections in our country.

There was no confidence among the citizens that there was a real opportunity for them to elect and form a parliament and a government. Now the situation is completely different. Citizens know that they are powerful enough to decide," said the Prime Minister, adding that the two general elections held in Armenia after the Velvet Revolution in 2018 were recognized by both the Armenian society and the international community as democratic, free, and competitive.

He noted that Armenia has made enormous progress in strengthening democratic institutions, which is very well reflected in the democracy indicators of various prestigious international structures.

"We are now 43rd in the “Reporters Without Borders” freedom of expression index, up from 79th in 2017.

Nikol Pashinyan emphasized the progress, stating, "Having been classified by Freedom House as partially free internet in 2017, we now enjoy free internet country status. In Transparency International's corruption perception index, Armenia now ranks 62nd, instead of 107th in 2017. We are now 84th in the Economist Intelligence Unit Democracy Index, compared to 111th in 2017."