A meeting is scheduled between Alen Simonyan and Sahiba Gafarova in Geneva

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. The delegation led by the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia, Alen Simonyan, will be in Geneva on a working visit from May 15th to 18th to participate in the session of the Preparatory Committee of the 6th World.

A meeting between Alen Simonyan and the President of the Milli Mejlis of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova is planned as part of the visit on May 16, reported Armenian National Assembly.








