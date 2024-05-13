Prime Minister Pashinyan heads to the Kingdom of Denmark

YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has departed for the Kingdom of Denmark on a working visit.

According to the PM's Office, Pashinyan will attend the Copenhagen Democracy Summit on May 14. During this event, he will participate in a discussion titled "From the Frontline: Armenia’s Defence of Democracy."

According to the source, as part of the visit, meetings are scheduled with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Parliament Speaker Soren Gade, and founder of the summit and founder of the international political consulting organization “Rasmussen Global” Anders Fogh Rasmussen.