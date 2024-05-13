I will urge my Azerbaijani counterparts in Baku for reliable and stable commitment in negotiations - Ian Borg

YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. Achieving a stable and comprehensive peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan remains a priority for the OSCE, stated the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malta, the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Ian Borg during a press conference with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan in Yerevan.

“Dialogue and diplomacy are the only way. We are convinced that achieving a comprehensive and lasting peace requires constructive dialogue between equal parties, based on pragmatism and honesty. The progress made towards border demarcation is definitely a valuable step along this path. Tomorrow in Baku, I will convey these messages to my Azerbaijani interlocutors and call for a reliable and stable commitment in the negotiations,” said the Foreign Minister of Malta.

According to him, after decades of conflict and suffering, it is imperative that the people of Armenia and Azerbaijan achieve the peace, security and prosperity they truly deserve. “As the OSCE, we are ready to participate more actively in efforts aimed at addressing humanitarian issues in the region, in particular, in resolving the crisis of internally displaced persons and people living in conflict-affected regions. At the same time, we will continue to support all national and international initiatives that create positive momentum and provide tangible results to overcome the conflict,” added Ian Borg.