IDBank issues the 2nd tranche of dollar bonds of 2024

YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. On May 13, 2024, IDBank placed registered coupon bonds under the abbreviation AMANLBB2PER9 through a public offering on the following terms:

Total volume - 5 million dollars

Annual interest rate - 4.75%

Bond maturity - 39 months

Bonds will be paid quarterly

Maturity date - August 13, 2027

The bonds will be placed from May 13, 2024 to July 12, 2024 inclusive. It should be noted that this is the 25th jubilee issue of IDBank's dollar bonds.

After the placement, the bonds will be listed in the “Armenian Stock Exchange” OJSC. The bonds will be quoted through the Marketmaker.

The bonds can be easily purchased online with a few clicks, without visiting the Bank. Just enter the “Bonds” section on the IDBanking.am online platform, select the type and quantity of bonds and make the purchase.

The full information about the bonds will be available on the Idram&IDBank application immediately after the purchase: the “Bonds” section of the “Banking Services” section provides the distinguishing code, quantity, face value, annual coupon yield, coupon payment date and maturity date of the bonds.

You can see all the information about the bonds by following the link.

The Bond prospectus was registered by the CBA, resolution N1/489А of the Chairman of the CBA from October 7, 2022. The electronic version of the prospectus and the final terms of issue are available on the official website of the Bank.

THE BANK IS SUPERVISED BY CBA