US Ambassador honors memory of Armenian heroes fallen at World War II
YEREVAN, MAY 9, ARMENPRESS. On the occasion of Victory and Peace Day, US Ambassador to Armenia Kristina Kvien paid tribute to the memory of Armenian heroes fallen during World War II, the U.S. Embassy said.
According to the embassy, the US ambassador to Armenia laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame in Yerevan's Victory Park.
- 17:06 Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion and ASYAD Group Showcase Oman's Investment Potential at AIM Congress 2024
- 16:25 Director Jivan Avetisyan joins the European Film Academy
- 15:55 US Ambassador honors memory of Armenian heroes fallen at World War II
- 14:57 Putin, Pashinyan agree to withdraw Russian military from some Armenian regions -Kremlin spox
- 12:55 May 9 symbolizes freedom, peace and prevention of future unjust wars - Armenian President
- 12:17 BRICS+ Business Forum at AIM Congress 2024: Key Players Discuss Reshaping Global Economic Landscape
- 12:14 AIM Startup and Unicorns Track: Insights and Innovation Take Center Stage at 2024 AIM Congress
- 12:14 2024 AIM Congress in Abu Dhabi Sparks Conversation on Investment, with Focus on Asia and Europe
- 11:04 European Stocks - 08-05-24
- 11:03 US stocks - 08-05-24
- 11:02 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 08-05-24
- 11:00 Oil Prices Up - 08-05-24
- 10:37 Armenian top leadership visits Victory Park in Yerevan
- 09:48 The role of the Armenian people in the victory over fascism is invaluable – Nikol Pashinyan's May 9 message
- 00:10 Nikol Pashinyan, Vladimir Putin hold private conversation
- 05.08-21:52 House of Senators of Uruguay unanimously approves draft law declaring April 24 as 'Armenian Genocide Memorial Day'
- 05.08-21:17 At the meeting of the Eurasian Supreme Council, PM Pashinyan referred to the "Crossroads of Peace" project
- 05.08-21:06 Crossroads of Peace project aimed at creating the necessary logistical conditions - PM
- 05.08-20:52 Eurasian Economic Union is an important platform for member state economic interaction
- 05.08-20:32 President Vahagn Khachaturyan visits "NVIDIA" company
- 05.08-19:10 Armenia to refrain from financing CSTO activity in 2024
- 05.08-19:04 Supreme Eurasian Economic Council anniversary session underway, chaired by PM Pashinyan
- 05.08-17:45 BTA. Survey: 71% of Bulgarians Shop Online
- 05.08-17:15 IDF spokesman plays down US arms shipment holdup, says disagreements resolved privately
- 05.08-17:08 Moscow welcomes upcoming meeting between Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers in Almaty
11:10, 05.06.2024
3541 views U.S. House Democratic leader considers likely sending troops to Ukraine
00:10, 05.02.2024
2334 views Armenia should ensure its security based on legitimacy - PM
19:27, 05.06.2024
2305 views SEE Holding & The Sustainable City Join 2024 AIM Congress as Sustainability Partners
18:27, 05.02.2024
2056 views Torture, mutilation cases reported amid Azerbaijan's September aggression against Nagorno-Karabakh-Armenian Ombudsperson
10:12, 05.03.2024
2043 views Yerevan will receive 171 new buses and 15 new trolleybuses