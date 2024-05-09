Putin, Pashinyan agree to withdraw Russian military from some Armenian regions -Kremlin spox

YEREVAN, MAY 9, ARMENPRESS. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov has commented on the decision to withdraw Russian military and border guards from certain regions of Armenia.



"Indeed, due to the fact that conditions have changed, Pashinyan and Putin have reached an agreement on this matter," Ria Novosti quoted Peskov as saying.



According to the press secretary of the Russian President, however, the Russian border guards will remain at Armenia’s border with Iran and Turkey.