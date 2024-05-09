May 9 symbolizes freedom, peace and prevention of future unjust wars - Armenian President

YEREVAN, MAY 9, ARMENPRESS. The meaning of May 9 is not limited solely to military victory; it primarily symbolizes freedom, peace, and the prevention of unjust wars in the future, stated the President of the Republic of Armenia, Vahagn Khachaturyan, in his message on the occasion of Victory and Peace Day.

"Dear compatriots, I congratulate all of us on Victory and Peace Day.

79 years ago, this day was marked by the victory of progressive humanity in the great war against fascism. The Armenian people made significant contributions to that victory but also suffered heavy losses.

The meaning of May 9 is not limited solely to military victory; it primarily symbolizes freedom, peace, and the prevention of unjust wars in the future.

Dear compatriots, our nation, based on its historical experience, knows very well the price of both war and peace.

Today, as our state stands once again on the verge of difficult challenges and trials, in memory of our grandfathers, fathers, brothers, and sons who perished in the Second World War and the Artsakh war, it is our duty and responsibility to selflessly protect and preserve the independence and freedom of our state, to establish peace within our country for our nation, and, of course, to spare no effort in strengthening our state.

Once again, congratulating everyone on this holiday, we wish peace and prosperity to our state, robust health to our veterans, and eternal glory to the fallen Armenians," the message reads.