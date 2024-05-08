PM Pashinyan leaves for Russia on working visit
10:44, 8 May 2024
YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan left for a working visit to the Russian Federation.
The session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council will be held in Moscow, chaired by Nikol Pashinyan, reports the Prime Minister's Office.
A meeting is scheduled between the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia and the President of the Russian Federation.
