Ararat Mirzoyan extends congratulations to newly appointed Serbian foreign minister

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan, congratulated Marko Djuric on his appointment as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia.

“Congratulations Marko Djuric on his appointment as Foreign Minister of the Republic of Serbia. With joint efforts we can enhance cooperation taking into account our priorities and current challenges,” Mirzoyan posted on his X microblog.








