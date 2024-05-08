Pashinyan presented Armenians national values
YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook page what are the national values of Armenians.
Below is the full statement.
“The national values of the people of the Republic of Armenia are:
-Armenian statehood-the Republic of Armenia.
-Independence, sovereignty, citizenship, democracy, army of the Republic of Armenia.
-The history of Armenia, the folklore of the Armenian people - epics, beliefs, legends, myths.
-Armenian language and alphabet, Armenian literature, including literary translation, knowledge, science.
-Pan-Armenian potential, Armenian diaspora.
-The homeland, the family, the individual.
-Armenian Apostolic Holy Church, Armenian Catholic Church, Armenian Evangelical Church: Christianity.
-The music of Armenian ashugh, gusan, folk, classical, original and pop, Armenian dance, Armenian fine arts, Armenian stage art, Armenian architecture.
- Native nature with its biodiversity.
-Progress, freedom, self-love, hospitality, education, diligence, law enforcement, respect and tolerance for other people, peoples, religions.
-Fraternal feelings and relations towards national minorities and inseparable union with them, expressed by the citizenship of the Republic of Armenia.
-Armenian cuisine, all those samples of tangible and intangible heritage that express, reflect, describe or symbolize the mentioned above national values of the people of the Republic of Armenia," wrote the Prime Minister.