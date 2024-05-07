PM Pashinyan clarifies misunderstandings regarding November 9 Trilateral Statement

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. Point 9 of the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020, between Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Russia does not pertain to the connection between Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said, clarifying that Point 9 specifically addresses the unblocking of regional economic ties, noting that Azerbaijan has not unblocked any of our roads.

The Prime Minister reminded that Armenian had expressed its willingness to set up checkpoints to ensure communication between the Autonomous Republic of Nakhichevan and Azerbaijan.

"Azerbaijan is not taking advantage of this opportunity. Moreover, they say that if Armenia does not give us these roads, we will build them with the Islamic Republic of Iran. We say, just as Iran is ready to provide a road, we are also ready to provide it. In Point 9 of the statement of November 9, there is no wording, note that Armenia's sovereignty and jurisdiction are being limited in any way; there is no such thing,'' Pashinyan said.

Touching on another subject of speculation, Prime Minister Pashinyan refuted the notion that Point 9 of the statement states that a third country should ensure the safety of roads on the territory of Armenia. He emphasized that the tripartite declaration of November 9 is public, and anyone can read it.

Pashinyan has also dismissed the possibility of any part of the Republic of Armenia being out of the control of the Armenian government and under the control of a third party, particularly Russia, stating firmly, "There is no such thing; does not exist."

