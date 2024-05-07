Border pillars are pillars of security guarantees, pillars of security - PM

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. The Armenia-Azerbaijan border posts that are being installed in Tavush Province are the pillars of Armenia’s security guarantees, the Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during Tuesday’s press conference.



“The border posts are being installed on legal basis and become a security guarantee for the people of Voskepar, Kirants, Berkaber, Baghanis and the Republic of Armenia in general,” Nikol Pashinyan noted.



Pashinyan reminded that he had been emphasizing for a long time the fact that Armenia was in a situation where there were no security guarantees. Therefore, under these circumstances, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of establishing security guarantees.



“The border pillars are pillars of security guarantees, pillars of security,” the PM emphasized.