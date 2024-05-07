India's PM Modi casts his vote in world's largest elections

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Narendra Modi voted early as India held the third phase of a massive general election on Tuesday, and called for a strong turnout although he warned of the scorching summer heat, Reuters reports.

The world's most populous nation began voting on April 19 in a seven-phase election in which nearly one billion people are eligible to vote, with ballots set to be counted on June 4.

"I urge all citizens to vote in large numbers and celebrate the festival of democracy... To all those working in the heat, I urge you to take care of your health and drink adequate water," he said shortly after voting in his home state of Gujarat.

Modi is seeking a rare, third straight term in a vote which pits his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against an alliance of more than two dozen opposition parties, the report adds. Surveys suggest he will win a comfortable majority.

According to Reuters, Tuesday's polling covers 93 seats in 11 states and territories. That would complete voting for 283 of parliament's 543 elected seats.