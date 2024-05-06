Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   6 May 2024

President Khachaturyan to be on a working visit to USA

YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS.  The President of the Republic of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan will be on a working visit to the US state of California on May 6-11, the Presidential Office said.








