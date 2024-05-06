President Khachaturyan to be on a working visit to USA
YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. The President of the Republic of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan will be on a working visit to the US state of California on May 6-11, the Presidential Office said.
