Ararat Mirzoyan reaffirms Armenia's dedication to peace in the South Caucasus

YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ararat Mirzoyan, reaffirmed Armenia's commitment to achieving long-term and stable peace in the South Caucasus, Armenia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ararat Mirzoyan said during a joint press conference with Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó.

"We are actively engaged in constructive negotiations aimed at ultimately resolving our relations with our neighbors, particularly with Azerbaijan, and putting an end to the longstanding conflict. There are several principles concerning mutual recognition of territorial integrity and demarcation, based on the document signed in 1991 and the principles outlined within it," stated Mirzoyan, expressing hope for tangible progress in the near future. He also emphasized that the factor of peace is extremely important for economic prosperity and cooperation.