PM Nikol Pashinyan to hold a press conference

YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. The Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will hold a press conference on May 7, reported the Government of the Republic of Armenia, noting that the press conference will start at 12:00.








