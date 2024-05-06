Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   6 May 2024

Pashinyan will not attend Putin's inauguration

YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will not attend the inauguration ceremony of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Addressing the question of the journalists whether Nikol Pashinyan will go to Moscow to participate in Vladimir Putin's inauguration, Alen Simonyan, the President of the National Assembly of Armenia, answered "No".

The Russian presidential elections took place on March 17, and Vladimir Putin won the majority of votes.







