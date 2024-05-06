Foreign Minister Mirzoyan’s official visit to Budapest kicks off
YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. The official visit of the Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan to Budapest has commenced.
According to a statement from the Foreign Ministry of Armenia, the tête-à-tête meeting with Minister Péter Szijjártó took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary.
