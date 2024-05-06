Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   6 May 2024

Foreign Minister Mirzoyan’s official visit to Budapest kicks off

YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. The official visit of the Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan to Budapest has commenced.

According to a statement from the Foreign Ministry of Armenia, the tête-à-tête meeting with Minister Péter Szijjártó took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary.








