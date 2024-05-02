Iran FM, envoy to Lebanon discuss Tehran-Beirut ties

YEREVAN, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and Iran’s Ambassador to Lebanon Mojtaba Amani met in Tehran on Thursday, discussing ties between the two countries as well as the Israeli regime’s aggression against Lebanon, IRNA reports.

The ambassador briefed the top diplomat on the latest situation of Tehran-Beirut relations.

The minister, on his part, emphasized the need for further work to promote ties with Beirut, especially in political and economic fields,