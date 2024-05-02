Foreign Minister of Armenia, Director-General of the European Commission discuss Armenia-EU partnership agenda issues

YEREVAN, 30 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. On April 30, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan had a meeting with Gert Jan Koopman, the Director-General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations of the European Commission.

The interlocutors discussed a number of issues of the Armenia-EU partnership agenda. Both the process of effective implementation of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement and the issues of cooperation beyond the Agreement, in new directions were touched upon. Views were exchanged on issues under discussion and existing perspectives, the foreign ministry said.

According to the source, during the meeting, the high-level tripartite meeting held in Brussels on April 5 and issues of continuous cooperation with partners in the direction of strengthening Armenia's resilience and economic diversification were touched upon.

Ararat Mirzoyan and Gert Jan Koopman also touched upon regional programs. In the context of ensuring economic development in the South Caucasus, Ararat Mirzoyan stressed the importance of unblocking transport communications, highlighting the opportunities provided by the implementation of the "Crossroads of Peace" initiative developed by the Government of the Republic of Armenia.

It is noted that the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and the Director-General of the European Commission also discussed regional security issues. Ararat Mirzoyan briefed on the latest developments in the normalization process of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.