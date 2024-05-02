Boy, 13, dies after stabbing attack in London

YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. A boy, 13, has been killed after a man with a sword went on a rampage near Hainault Tube station in northeast London, Sky News reports citing Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell.

"He was taken to hospital after being stabbed and sadly died a short while after," the officer said.

Two police officers have "significant injuries" and two other members of the public are in hospital, Bell added.

As reported earlier, 5 people, including two police officers, were attacked by a man with a sword in east London. A 36-year-old man is in custody and police say the incident is not terror-related.