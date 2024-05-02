Armenia's Deputy Prime Minister meets with World Bank Group Executive Director

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan received Eugene Rhuggenaath, the World Bank (WB) Group Executive Director representing the constituency of countries that includes Armenia, Grigoryan’s office said.

At the beginning of the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan emphasized the importance of Armenia's cooperation with the World Bank, noting that it is not only a donor organization for Armenia, but also an important partner, with the support of which key reforms are being implemented in the country.

During the meeting, the Deputy Prime Minister presented the World Bank official with the Government's vision for the development of the most important sectors. In particular, he addressed existing problems and outlined planned reforms in the fields of education, healthcare, and the capital market.