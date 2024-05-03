Alen Simonyan to Deputy Speaker of Parliament of Syria: Crossroads of Peace is Armenia's vision to peace

YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. On April 25, the President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia Alen Simonyan received the delegation led by the Deputy Speaker of the People’s Assembly of the Arab Republic of Syria Muhammad Al-Ajlani.

“More than one century ago the Syrian people gave asylum to the Armenians, who hardly survived genocide in the Ottoman Empire. It is remarkable that your visit in these days, when we mark the 109th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide,” the National Assembly President noted, welcoming the delegation, the Armenian Parliament said.

According to the readout issued by the Parliament, the interlocutors documented about the Armenian-Syrian close relations based on common history and values.

Both sides underscored the importance of the effective cooperation of the Syria-Armenia parliamentary diplomacy in the context of development of bilateral relations.

The perspectives of expanding the Armenia-Syria inter-parliamentary relations and the security situation in the South Caucasus were discussed.

Alen Simonyan underscored that the Crossroads of Peace project is the vision of the Republic of Armenia to peace.

“The situation created in the region brings forth new challenges both for Armenia and Syria, which requires giving new quality to bilateral relations. In this context we highlight the active cooperation with Syria in the peace process,” the NA President said.

The National Assembly Vice President Hakob Arshakyan also took part in the meeting.