I will always stand with you- Adam Schiff's video message on the 109th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. U.S. Congressman Adam Schiff has  sent a video message on the occasion of the 109th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, in which he noted that despite the horrors the Armenian people have faced – and continue to face – it has not broken their will to persevere, adding that the Armenian community has overcome the harshest of trials, and yet remains strong and unbowed.

