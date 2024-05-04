I will always stand with you- Adam Schiff's video message on the 109th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. U.S. Congressman Adam Schiff has sent a video message on the occasion of the 109th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, in which he noted that despite the horrors the Armenian people have faced – and continue to face – it has not broken their will to persevere, adding that the Armenian community has overcome the harshest of trials, and yet remains strong and unbowed.

The full video message of Adam Schiff, published on X, is presented below.