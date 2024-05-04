My colleagues and I in the EU will continue to stand by the people of Armenia- MEP Viola von Cramon

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Member of the European Parliament, Viola von Cramon-Taubadel, has assured that she and her colleagues are committed to doing everything possible to protect the people of Armenia, who continue to be the target of the Azerbaijani violence.

“Today I pay tribute to the memory of the one and a half million innocent Armenian victims who perished through a genocide of the Ottoman Empire. It is our duty to preserve the memory of those who are murdered and to ensure that such a heinous crime will never be repeated. This is especially important now that wars have returned to the European continent and Armenia continues to be the target of Azerbaijani violence.

My colleagues and I in the EU will continue to stand by the people of Armenia so that they may prosper in their own land and become members of the European family if they choose so,” the MEP stated in the video message on the 109th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.