We must not allow history to repeat itself - MEP Kovatchev

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. European Parliament rapporteur on Armenia MEP Andrey Kovatchev has expressed his support for Armenians around the world on the 109th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

“On the occasion of the anniversary of the Armenian genocide, I express my unwavering support for Armenians around the world. People persecuted and held hostage because of their ethnicity must be protected at all costs. We must not allow history to repeat itself,” he wrote on X.