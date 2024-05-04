Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   4 May 2024

Today we commemorate the victims of the Armenian Genocide – Marina Kaljurand

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. The Chair of the Delegation for relations with the South Caucasus at the European Parliament MEP Marina Kaljurand made a statement on the 109th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

“Today we commemorate the victims of the Armenian Genocide – the massacres targeting an entire nation. I would like to recall that the European Parliament recognized the tragic events of 1915-1917 in the territory of the Ottoman Empire as a genocide in its resolution of 18 June 1987,” Kaljurand wrote on X.








