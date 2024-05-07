Iran’s president Raisi visits Sri Lanka

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi arrived in Sri Lanka on Wednesday to inaugurate a megaproject financed by Iran, Tasnim News Agency reports.

In the one-day visit to Sri Lanka, the Iranian president will inaugurate the ‘Uma Oya’ hydropower complex, a megaproject financed by the government of Iran.

According to the report, he will then receive an official welcome at the presidential palace of Sri Lanka in Colombo. Raisi is also scheduled to attend a meeting of high-ranking delegations of Iran and Sri Lanka, sign a number of cooperation documents, and take part in a press conference.

Before visiting Sri Lanka, the Iranian president and his entourage were in Pakistan. Raisi held meetings with Pakistan’s senior political, military and religious figures and signed eight cooperation agreements during his state visit.