Deputy Foreign Minister presents Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process to newly appointed Ambassador of Argentina

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovhannisyan on April 23 received the newly appointed Ambassador of the Argentine Republic to the Republic of Armenia, Rafael Enrique Gonzalez Alemán to hand over the copy of his credentials.

According to the readout issued by the foreign ministry, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed his belief that the Ambassador will undertake effective activities aimed at further strengthening and deepening relations between the two countries.

According to the source, during the meeting, the interlocutors discussed the historically established ties between the two peoples, bilateral agenda issues, and emphasized the expansion of cooperation in mutually beneficial areas, including trade, economics, education, and culture.

Paruyr Hovhannisyan presented Armenia’s Crosswords of Peace project to the Ambassador.

The interlocutors addressed several other international and regional issues.