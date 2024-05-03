Alen Simonyan, Lorenzo Fontana sign protocol on cooperation between parliaments of Armenia and Italy

YEREVAN, 23 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. On April 23, the delegation led by the Armenian National Assembly President Alen Simonyan met with the President of the Chamber of Deputies of the Republic of Italy Lorenzo Fontana within the framework of the working visit to Spain.

According to the readout issued by the press service of the Parliament, the interlocutors highly assessed the relations established between Armenia and Italy, noting that the common cultural, spiritual and democratic values unite the two countries.

The opportunities of expanding the parliamentary cooperation between Armenia and Italy, the perspectives of the rapprochement of the Armenia-EU relations, the security situation existing in the South Caucasus and in Eastern Europe were thoroughly discussed.

The National Assemby President presented to his Italian colleague the Crossroads of Peace by the Armenian Government, highlighted the support of Italy in the implementation of the project and in the establishment of lasting peace in the region.

“Armenia can surely rely on the support of Italy in the establishment of peace in the South Caucasus,” the President of the Chamber of Deputies of Italy noted.

At the end of the meeting the parties signed a Protocol on Cooperation between the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia and the Chamber of Deputies of the Republic of Italy.