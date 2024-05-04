First border post installed on Armenia-Azerbaijan border: Pashinyan publishes photo

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has published the photo of the first border post installed in the Tavush-Kazakh section of the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border.

"The first border post has been installed in the Tavush-Kazakh section of the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border,'' the Prime Minister said on social media.

According to the statement issued by the press service of the Armenian Government, on April 23, 2024, on the basis of geodetic measurements, within the framework of coordinate adjustment works, the first border post has been installed on the border of the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

“The work of the expert groups of the two countries continues. As reported earlier, according to the agreements reached as a result of the 8th meeting of the Commission on the Delimitation and Border Security of the State Border between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, on the border of the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, the expert groups of the two countries have today started the process of determining the coordinates, based on geodetic measurements on the site,” reads the statement.