Defense Minister Papikyan discusses Armenia-France cooperation with French delegation
12:32, 23 April 2024
YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister of Armenia Suren Papikyan received a delegation led by the Chairman of the France-Armenia Friendship Group of the French Senate, Gilbert-Luc Devinaz on April 23.
According to a Facebook post by the minister, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the French Republic to Armenia, Olivier Decottignies also participated in the meeting.
The meeting addressed various aspects of Armenia-France relations, with a particular focus on cooperation in the defense field.
Regional security issues and the substantial reforms underway in the Armenian Armed Forces were discussed as well.
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | En Français | Türkçe | Español | فارسی | ქარ | 中文 | AMP Version