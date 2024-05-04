Defense Minister Papikyan discusses Armenia-France cooperation with French delegation

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister of Armenia Suren Papikyan received a delegation led by the Chairman of the France-Armenia Friendship Group of the French Senate, Gilbert-Luc Devinaz on April 23.

According to a Facebook post by the minister, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the French Republic to Armenia, Olivier Decottignies also participated in the meeting.

The meeting addressed various aspects of Armenia-France relations, with a particular focus on cooperation in the defense field.

Regional security issues and the substantial reforms underway in the Armenian Armed Forces were discussed as well.