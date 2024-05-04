Qatar’s foreign ministry welcomes Azerbaijan-Armenia border demarcation agreement
11:54, 23 April 2024
YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. Qatar has welcomed an agreement reached by Azerbaijan and Armenia on border demarcations, the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar was published by the Qatar National News Agency.
According to the statement Qatar hopes the initial agreement will pave the way for resolving the unresolved issues between the two sides through dialogue and peaceful means.
