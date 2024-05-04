Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   4 May 2024

Qatar’s foreign ministry welcomes Azerbaijan-Armenia border demarcation agreement

Qatar’s foreign ministry welcomes Azerbaijan-Armenia border demarcation agreement

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. Qatar has welcomed an agreement reached by Azerbaijan and Armenia on border demarcations, the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar was published by the Qatar National News Agency.

According to the statement Qatar hopes the initial agreement will pave the way for resolving the unresolved issues between the two sides through dialogue and peaceful means.








youtube

AIM banner Website Ad Banner.jpg (235 KB)

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Digital-Card---250x295.jpg (26 KB)

12.png (9 KB)

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: contact@armenpress.am