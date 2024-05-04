Nothing extraordinary in Armenia-EU relations rapprochement - Pashinyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. Recently, relations between Armenia and the European Union have become closer, the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with representatives of British media outlets. The PM noted that nothing unusual is happening in this process because the Armenian government has long adopted a policy of rapprochement with the EU.

"As for our further rapprochement with the European Union, I said in my speech in the European Parliament that the Republic of Armenia is ready to be as close to the European Union as the European Union deems it possible.

Now it seems we are moving in that direction, and it's crucial to record this publicly. There have been rumors circulating, particularly following the tripartite meeting in Brussels on April 5, about 'secret agreements' between us and the European Union. So it is important to address this.

"It is crucial to note that transparency is very important for us, and we have transparently published both the agenda and the outcomes.

And yes, to a certain extent, we see a closer relationship with the European Union, but from my perspective, nothing extraordinary is happening here because this is a course that the Republic of Armenia hasn’t adopted not recently," said Pashinyan.