Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   4 May 2024

Pashinyan addresses Armenia-CSTO relations: Armenia cannot simply pretend not to notice anything

Pashinyan addresses Armenia-CSTO relations: Armenia cannot simply pretend not to notice anything

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS.  Armenia has not done anything wrong to the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the CSTO has done itself through its statement, actions and inaction.

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said during an interview given to a number of British media outlets.

The Prime Minister noted  that Armenia hasn’t done anything  wrong to the CSTO. Nikol Pashinyan noted that the CSTO had itself done it through its statements, actions, and inaction.

The PM added that in such circumstances, Armenia cannot simply pretend not to notice anything.








youtube

AIM banner Website Ad Banner.jpg (235 KB)

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Digital-Card---250x295.jpg (26 KB)

12.png (9 KB)

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: contact@armenpress.am