Pashinyan addresses Armenia-CSTO relations: Armenia cannot simply pretend not to notice anything

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has not done anything wrong to the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the CSTO has done itself through its statement, actions and inaction.

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said during an interview given to a number of British media outlets.

The PM added that in such circumstances, Armenia cannot simply pretend not to notice anything.