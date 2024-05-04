Prime Minister stresses importance of delimitation process in reducing security risks

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. Now we have entered the practical stage of the delimitation process, which is extremely important, including from the perspective of reducing security risks, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during an interview with several British media outlets.

"We just need to reproduce on the ground the borders that existed at the time of the collapse of the Soviet Union and had a de jure legal basis within the borders of the Soviet Union," the Prime Minister noted, adding that there is no need to establish a new border between Armenia and Azerbaijan.