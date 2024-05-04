Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   4 May 2024

Nikol Pashinyan gives interview to British media

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS.  Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has given an interview to several UK media outlets , Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's press secretary, Nazeli Baghdasaryan, said on social media.

Nikol Pashinyan responded to questions from The Guardian, The Independent, UnHerd, The Telegraph, The Critic, and the Adam Smith Institute.








